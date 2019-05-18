Meet Ray James, The Man Wendy Shay Loves To Be With

Information reaching Celebritieskasa.com indicates that ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker Wendy Shay is currently in love with someone else, and not Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale shouldn’t dare think of surprising Wendy Shay with a proposal at the VGMA night as we heard he may be doing. He might degrade his personality.

The reason is, already Wendy Shay is with the man of her heart- Ray James from Takoradi. Celebritieskasa.com noticed.

Ray James formally known as Snow B, born Raymond Boateng was the 1st runner up at the MTN Hitmaker Season 3. He is a newly signed artiste at Rufftown Records. If you’ll remember, he was featured on Wendy Shay’s ‘Masakra’.

From photos and videos of Wendy Shay and Ray James Celebritieskasa.com have come across, Wendy Shay has something to do with Ray James.

According to Wendy Shay herself, “Ray James is handsome, sweet and calm. I always feel happy when with him.”

She once told Spice FM’s Yoofi Eyeson on ‘Ofie Ne Fie’ show.

---Celebritieskasa.com