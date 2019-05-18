Everything You Need To Know About The 20th VGMAs

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards returns this year with a lot of surprises.

According to the organisers, Charterhouse Ghana, this year's edition, which is the 20th edition, promises to be an exciting one with performances from Ghana’s favourite artistes (other international artistes have been booked).

There’s a heated argument online regarding the “Artiste of the Decade” which has the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Samini in the list.

People have created hundreds of polls, trying to find out who deserves to win what on the night.

If you have been waiting for this moment, here is everything you need to know about the VGMA 2019 awards night.

When is the VGMA 2019 happening?

The ceremony happens tomorrow (Saturday, April 18, 2019). It happened earlier last year but due to the 20th anniversary of the award scheme, the date was pushed forward by the organisers.

Where is the venue for VGMA 2019?

After weeks of deliberation, especially regarding the space of the venue, the organisers settled on the Accra International Conference Centre. It’s located right opposite the Parliament of Ghana.

What time is the VGMA 2019 starting?

The organisers haven’t given the exact time the event will begin but from the look of things, the red-carpet show will start at around 8 pm. It won’t go beyond that time.

How much are the tickets for VGMA 2019?

The Gold ticket (or regular) goes for GHC250 and Platinum ticket goes for GHC400. For Balcony Tables, patrons need to contact 0501288520. Tickets can be purchased through Vodafone Cash (for 10% discount), Charthouse office and Nallem shops at the Mall.

How to watch the VGMA 2019?

The show will air live on TV3, YFM and DSTV. You can stream live on partner TV’s YouTube channels or Ghana Music Awards’ Facebook page. Can also follow on RazzNews.com

Who will host the VGMA 2019?

Giovani Caleb, host of 3FM’s ‘Drive-Time’ show and ‘VGMA All Access’ game Show on TV3, would pair with the Sika Osei, host of ’53 Extra’ on MNet, to handle the 20th edition of the VGMA red-carpet.

Broadcaster and host of "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi has been confirmed by Charterhouse as the host of the main show.

Which artistes will perform at the VGMA 2019?

Highlife legend Amakye Dede will perform alongside Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, King Promise and other surprise performers.

Burna Boy from Nigeria and Cassper Nyovest from South Africa will also bless the stage on the night.

---RazzNews.com