Shatta’s First Baby Mama Breaks Silence Over Flying To Ghana To Expose Shatta

First baby Mama of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Eden Akosua Kyei aka Sister has for the very first time spoken about alleged feud with the former.

Contrary to report by RazzNews.com suggesting that Sister who is based in Turkey is flying to Ghana to expose certain secrets about Shatta Wale which include his unwillingness to take care of their first daughter, the former has debunked the news.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with RazzNews.com, Sister revealed that, even though She has broken up with Shatta, the “Ayoo” hitmaker still takes care of her :

“I’m very surprised about how the news was reported…all the things that were said in that story are lies…Shatta still plays his role as the father of my daughter… Shatta is the one who even paid for my air ticket when I flew to Turkey. Even though we are not dating, he is so kind to me…we see each other anytime am in town”, she revealed

Touching on claims that She took Shatta to court for refusing to take care of their daughter, Sister explained that:

” Yes, but it was just between my lawyer and his lawyer where it was agreed that Shatta makes money available to me every month…this happened years back…Since that time he fulfils his role as the father…see, he even bought me a brand new car from America and paid part of the rent of where I live now”, Sister told RazzNews.com.

“Those peddling this falsehood have realized that Shatta is now cool with me so they are trying everything possible to create tension between us but it will not work,” she added

