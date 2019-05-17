VGMA Artiste of The Decade: Edem Fumes For Not Being Nominated

The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) will come off tomorrow May 18, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

One category which has sparked controversy this year is the 'Artiste of the Decade Award'.

Versatile artiste Edem has expressed his disappointment at Charterhouse, organizers of the VGMAs for omitting his name from the category.

In an interview on JoyNews, the 'Gbevu' hitmaker said he has been in the industry for more than 10 years and has helped in pushing the 'Ewe' language through his music, a reason why he deserves to be in that category.

"I think I deserve to be on that category because a decade is ten years and we have people there who haven't done ten years. So Charterhouse I think I deserve to be in that category for what I have done for the region and bring the language to the forefront," he said.

Touching on the artiste of the year category, Edem added his voice to the many Ghanaians who are rooting for Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene to the grab the Artiste of the Year Award.

According to him, Kuami Eugene has worked hard and deserves to win in that category.

"I have said on a lot of platforms that other people also deserve it but for me, I think if Kuami Eugene kicks it for me I will be happy."

Below is the video of the interview:

