King Promise, DJ Cuppy Headline Maybelline's Meet And Greet Friday

Stepping out of the house and knowing that you’re slaying with the face beat is sometimes what a girl needs to take in the strides that life throws at her. For this reason, Maybelline New York has been carefully creating the perfect makeup line that works just perfect for every woman.

That’s why most Ghanaian women trust Maybelline New York with their makeup needs to ensure that they slay whenever they step out wearing makeup.

However, for many of these Ghanaian customers, they have not been able to build a close relationship with this makeup brand that gives them the best always.

Maybelline New York is hosting Meet and Greet Friday evening at the Food Court of the Accra Mall to bond with its Ghanaian customers.

The event will not only be a bonding time for the Maybelline and its customers but also an opportunity for makeup fanatics to learn more tips on how to use Maybelline.

Singer King Promise is set to perform at the Maybelline New York meet and greet.

The special guest to help the ladies feel calm while exploring the new range of makeups from Maybelline New York is one of Nigeria’s hottest female DJs, DJ Cuppy.

Starting at 6 pm, DJ Cuppy will lighten the mood at the Accra Mall food court with beautiful music for a night that is sure to be full of magical experiences for any makeup lover out there.

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, has songs with Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Tekno and Mr Eazi.

While DJ Cuppy gives patrons a musical treatment, a team from Maybelline New York will also be present at the Mall to help all makeup fanatics with all their makeup needs.

Maybeline New York Brand is using this event as a platform to reward all women who believe in the brand. There’s no need telling you that there will be lots of makeup to giveaway.

Come to the Food Court of the Accra Mall between 6 pm to 10 pm and live all your makeup fantasies.

—Myjoyonline