17.05.2019 Gospel News

Video - DJ Switch Meets Wyclef In New York

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Ghana's young talented Disc Jockey, Erica Tanoh, popularly known as DJ Switch keeps soaring high after winning TV3's Talented Kids.

After her recent performances at the Bill and Melinda Gates Goal Keepers event, the young entertainer is set to make history again.

DJ Switch is set to join Grammy Award winner, Wyclef Jean on stage to perform at a Charity Gala in New York.

The gala is aimed at raising funds to support the “Room To Read” charity organization which seeks to transform the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education.

Watch DJ Switch interact with Wyclef:

