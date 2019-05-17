Mr Eazi Grabs BET Nomination

Mr. Eazi

The hard work of award-winning Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi seems to have been recognized by the organizers of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The 'Pour Me Water' hitmaker has been nominated in the Best International Act Category for the 2019 BET Awards which will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23.

This was announced by BET in Africa today May, 17.

Mr. Eazi who began his music journey in Ghana has been nominated in the same category alongside South African Hip Hop rapper AKA, and Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

Also included in the category are Dave and Giggs from the UK, and Aya Nakamura and Dosseh from France.

Meanwhile, in the fan-voted category of Best New International Act is Nigerian Teniola Apata, Sho Madjodzi from South Africa, Headie One and Octavian from the UK and France’s Jokair and Nesly.

The BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.