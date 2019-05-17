Lovelyn Azuka Urge Ladies To Bleach As Only Way To Be Beautiful

BrownGh.Com has intercepted on a fast trending video on Instagram where a Nigerian lady is making appalling revelations on how ladies can be beautiful.

The lady, Lovelyn Azuka states that bleaching is a great way for ugly ladies to be beautiful and it’s high time unattractive Ghanaian women who look like charcoal applied bleaching creams and take pills to look pretty.

She divulges hidden secrets of why some two top Ghanaian celebrities and a Z-list actress at a point in their lives changed complexion.

She indicated that Yvonne Nelson and Becca disowned their natural color to look extremely fair just because they wanted to date Nigerian men and bleaching made them accomplished their dreams.

Lovelyn Azuka added Xandy Kamel also bleached because she knew her skin color was unattractive and needed to look beautiful to carry on with her life.

She stated without mincing words that Ghanaian men are chasing ladies from Africa’s most populous country because they are fair and look beautiful.

Shameless Ms Azuka mentioned that ladies should not pay attention to critics claiming bleaching has harmful effects on the body and can damage one’s skin and cause irritation and burning because she bleaches and nothing has happened to her.

Lovelyn, however, advised her fellow ladies to reach out to her if they are finding difficulties in bleaching their skin in order to look beautiful.

Watch Lovelyn Azuka’s Video Below:

