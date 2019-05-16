Tonto Dikeh To Undergo Breast Surgery On Birthday

Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh will chalk 34 years in June this year.

Whereas people pray to God for good health and long life on their birthdays, the mother of one has stated she only wishes for a new pair of boobs this year.

In a post on her Instagram page, she wrote: "My birthday wish is that you make my schedule and that of Dr. Ayo align so I have my new boobs in Jesus name I pray!! Thanks, daddy Lord."

According to her, she already has what she wants and the only present that will make her happy is getting her boobs worked on.

However, we cannot tell whether she is going in for a bigger breast or smaller than her normal breast size.

Below is a screenshot of what she posted:

The Actress has been in the news for the past week. She recently tagged her ex-husband as a ‘Yahoo boy’ ─ what’s popularly referred to in Ghana as ‘Sakawa’ and a 40 seconds man when it comes to making love.