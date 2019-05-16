Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.05.2019 General News

Tonto Dikeh To Undergo Breast Surgery On Birthday

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Tonto DikehTonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh will chalk 34 years in June this year.

Whereas people pray to God for good health and long life on their birthdays, the mother of one has stated she only wishes for a new pair of boobs this year.

In a post on her Instagram page, she wrote: "My birthday wish is that you make my schedule and that of Dr. Ayo align so I have my new boobs in Jesus name I pray!! Thanks, daddy Lord."

According to her, she already has what she wants and the only present that will make her happy is getting her boobs worked on.

However, we cannot tell whether she is going in for a bigger breast or smaller than her normal breast size.

Below is a screenshot of what she posted:

5162019105139_8dt2wjivup_283804c5b7534851bc5590cd89759830.jpeg

The Actress has been in the news for the past week. She recently tagged her ex-husband as a ‘Yahoo boy’ ─ what’s popularly referred to in Ghana as ‘Sakawa’ and a 40 seconds man when it comes to making love.

5162019105139_8dt2wjivup_283804c5b7534851bc5590cd89759830.jpeg

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News & Entertainment Reporter
TOP STORIES

We Will Not Condone Criminality, Unprofessional Behaviour – ...

3 hours ago

Achievements, Shortcomings of Sawla/Tuna/Kalba MP After 2yea...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line