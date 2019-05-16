NAM1's Wife Wishes Him Well On His Birthday

Rose Appiah Mensah, the wife of business mogul Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, has been off the radar ever since her husband was declared wanted for defrauding Menzgold customers.

Her disappearance could be described as a move to stay away from the media.

However, after staying off the radar for such a long time, the beautiful Rose Appiah Mensah popularly known as Rozy resurfaced to wish her husband a happy birthday

She wrote on her Instagram page; "Our journey so far has been an amazing ride. The best part is that you and I have been side by side. Being together gives me lifes best views. I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you. Happy birthday, love. May God grant you all your heart desires and bless you in all your endeavors. Happy Birthday.”

Below is a screenshot of what she posted: