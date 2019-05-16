Obaapa Christy Celebrates Bishop Thunder On His Birthday

Today, May 16, 2019 is the birthday of popular Accra-based Man of God Bishop Thunder and as usual many friends and loves ones are pouring out their birthday wishes.

One of the numerous people who have wished the outspoken man of God, is celebrated Gospel music Sensation, Obaapa Christy.

In a viral video sighted by RazzNews.com , the multiple award-winning gospel songstress after singing the famous Happy birthday song in honour of the Man of God indicated that:

“I’m wishing Bishop Thunder a Happy Happy Birthday…Daddy May God continue to bless you from grace to grace…it’s sad that I’m not in Ghana like it would’ve been very massive”.

Obaapa Christy, then sung a rendition of her popular hit track,” Niama Kuntan.”

Known in real life as Bishop King Edward Thunder, Bishop Thunder was born in Kumasi and is married with two children. His church Jesus House Pentecostal Ministry, located at Adenta in Accra has over 1000 congregation.

His hobbies are playing football and traveling around the world. His favourite food is rice and stew.

When it comes to the Ghanaian music industry, Bishop Thunder’s favourite artiste is Shatta Wale.

---RazzNews.com