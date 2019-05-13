13.05.2019 General News RTC Western Music Award: Fameye Grabs Highlife Artiste of The Year Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum FameyeThe third edition of the prestigious Rigworld Training Centre (RTC) Western Music Awards were held over the weekend at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi. The night was filled with joy as musicians, producers, and presenters who excelled during the year were awarded. However, the most shocking of the night was when fast-rising artist, Fameye grabbed the High-life artiste of the year. He won with his song 'Notin I Get' which is currently receiving massive air-play. Below is a full list of winnersBest Reggae/Dancehall SongDemzi – Crime FreeBest Hiplife SongKwabena Lyta – NgrakersBest Hip Hop SongThe Township – The Mad TitanBest Gospel SongMorris Makafui- EdzebubuMost Popular GH SongStonebwoy – Kpo K3k3Best Highlife SongDJ Magnus – SaamiaBest Highlife ArtisteFameyeBest GroupDopenationArtiste Of The YearAyesemLifetime Achievement AwardsLegendary AB CrentilDr. PoundsMr.Kwaw Ansah Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News & Entertainment Reporter
