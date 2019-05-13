RTC Western Music Award: Fameye Grabs Highlife Artiste of The Year

Fameye

The third edition of the prestigious Rigworld Training Centre (RTC) Western Music Awards were held over the weekend at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

The night was filled with joy as musicians, producers, and presenters who excelled during the year were awarded.

However, the most shocking of the night was when fast-rising artist, Fameye grabbed the High-life artiste of the year.

He won with his song 'Notin I Get' which is currently receiving massive air-play.

Below is a full list of winners

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Demzi – Crime Free

Best Hiplife Song

Kwabena Lyta – Ngrakers

Best Hip Hop Song

The Township – The Mad Titan

Best Gospel Song

Morris Makafui- Edzebubu

Most Popular GH Song

Stonebwoy – Kpo K3k3

Best Highlife Song

DJ Magnus – Saamia

Best Highlife Artiste

Fameye

Best Group

Dopenation

Artiste Of The Year

Ayesem

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Legendary AB Crentil

Dr. Pounds

Mr.Kwaw Ansah