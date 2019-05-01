Charter House Indeed Destroys Talent If Kuami Eugene Fails To Win Artiste Of The Year--Marc Karency

With few weeks to go for Ghana's most celebrated music festival, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Afro Pop Artiste Marc Karency has sparked a controversy.

According to the Swedru-based Artiste, the hottest Rock Star at the moment Kuami Eugene has worked so hard and deserves nothing more than the VGMA Artiste of the year award.

"Kuami Eugene has played shows and has embarked on a number of tours abroad and has done a lot collaborations. He also launched his own album," Marc Karency argued.

Marc Karency, however stated that should Kuami Eugene fail to win the award then the assertion that Charter House has been destroying talents is true.

"We have seen a lot of these tactics from Charter House where deserving Artistes are not always rewarded. It happened to Patapaa, Bisa K. Dei, Pappy Kojo and even Medikal who had 6 nominations," Marc Karency stated.

Marc Karency says that Charter House should learn from the number of years of experience and give fair rewards at the VGMAs.

He went on to add that "It will be the shocker of the year should Kuami Eugene flops at the VGMAs especially the Artiste of the year category".

Marc Karency is a 24-year-old recording Afro Pop Artiste in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He recently featured Patapaa on a banger called 'KOENAM' with a super class video, which got Ghanaians talking.

