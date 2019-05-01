“One Needs A Special Grace & Anointing To Do Gospel Music” – Deaconess Charlotte Appiah

Mrs Charlotte Apiah, a singer and a deaconess at the Church of Pentecost who is based in London has revealed in an interview on International Connect that it`s not just any one who can do gospel music successfully.

According to her before any one could do gospel music successfully, that person needs a special grace of God and anointing in him or her to serve that purpose.

“The secret so many might not know is that it is not just any one who can do gospel music successfully. You can try it alright but if the anointing and the special grace of God is not on you, i wonder how it will be. Gospel music is a special calling from God therefore until one gets the true calling from God, it will be difficult for that person” the I am blessed hit maker revealed.

Watch the video of i am blessed in the link below.

The singer who is blessed with beautiful looks and a wonderful performance skills added that to be able to identify that one does not have that grace and anointing, we need to pray for that discerning spirit to prevent us from being misled by these people. Mrs Appiah made other interesting revelations about the church and gospel artistes, her family and management, the business of gospel music and more.