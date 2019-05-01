I started a genre that influenced my generation - Efya

Efya

Songstress Efya speaking of her relevance over the last decade claims she started a genre of music that has influenced her generation.

According to the singer, contrary to what some pundits think she deserves the Artiste of the Decade nomination from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards board for her achievements and milestones in the industry.

Efya is competing with Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, VIP, Ohemaa Mercy, Ruff and Smooth, Okyeame Kwame, Joe Mettle and 4×4 for the VGMA Artiste of the Decade award.

Speaking to Joy News’ MzGee at the celebration of the 93rd birthday celebration of the British Queen here in Ghana, the award-winning vocalist said “everybody that I have seen posting it thinks I deserve to be there. I think I deserve to be as well.”

Asked if she thinks she has been relevant over a decade, Efya who was optimistic retorted “I’ve definitely been relevant over a decade.”

“I have been doing ‘Girl Talk’ for four years, it is the only show in Ghana that brings all the women together and I have sold out every show, relevance. I have collaborated with at least more than 10 international African artistes and made hits, relevance”.

“I created a whole new genre for female artiste to follow, I inspired a whole generation, relevance”

When MzGee sought to find out what genre, the “Forgetting Me” singer created, “The genre is like when I started making music, where there girls singing like me,” she quizzed.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Gloria Akpene Nyarku