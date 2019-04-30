VGMA 2019 -Who Deserves The Album Of The Year Award?
Joseph Amino
APR 30, 2019
Charter House Ghana, organizers of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has released the full list of nominees for this year’s event and doubtlessly, the Album of the Year category is one of the prominent categories in the awards scheme.
Besides, this year's nominees include Diana Hamilton, Shatta Wale, Samini, Akwaboah, Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene.
This year’s event will be the 20th edition and is expected to be bigger and better.
The category was won by the late Ebony Reigns in 2018 with her album “Bonyfied”.
The Album of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and the Board as the most outstanding compilation of hit songs on an album that was released during the year under review. It must have generated the most excitement during the year.
AKWABOAH – Matters of The Heart
The 12-track album has songs such as “Hye Me Bo” and “Matters of the Heart”. It features artistes such as Sarkodie and Strongman.
DIANA HAMILTON - I Believe
The album consists of 8 songs including “Mo Ne Ye”, “Nhyira”, “I Believe” and “Lord of Hosts”.
SHATTA WALE – Reign
It consists of 17 tracks with one guest feature – Nigeria’s Olamide. “Gringo” was one of the hit songs.
WENDY SHAY - Shay On You
The 10-track album is Wendy Shay's debut studio album. “Psalm 35”, “Uber Driver”, “Masakra” and “Astalavista” were some of the songs on the album.
SAMINI – Untamed
The album has 22 songs with no feature. Also, it was recorded and put together over a 3-year period.
KUAMI EUGENE – Rockstar
The album has 13 songs including “Confusion”, “Wish Me Well”, “Angela” and “Walaahi.”
