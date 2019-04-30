VGMA 2019 -Who Deserves The Album Of The Year Award?

Charter House Ghana, organizers of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has released the full list of nominees for this year’s event and doubtlessly, the Album of the Year category is one of the prominent categories in the awards scheme.

Besides, this year's nominees include Diana Hamilton, Shatta Wale, Samini, Akwaboah, Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene.

This year’s event will be the 20th edition and is expected to be bigger and better.

The category was won by the late Ebony Reigns in 2018 with her album “Bonyfied”.

The Album of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and the Board as the most outstanding compilation of hit songs on an album that was released during the year under review. It must have generated the most excitement during the year.

AKWABOAH – Matters of The Heart

The 12-track album has songs such as “Hye Me Bo” and “Matters of the Heart”. It features artistes such as Sarkodie and Strongman.

DIANA HAMILTON - I Believe

The album consists of 8 songs including “Mo Ne Ye”, “Nhyira”, “I Believe” and “Lord of Hosts”.

SHATTA WALE – Reign

It consists of 17 tracks with one guest feature – Nigeria’s Olamide. “Gringo” was one of the hit songs.

WENDY SHAY - Shay On You

The 10-track album is Wendy Shay's debut studio album. “Psalm 35”, “Uber Driver”, “Masakra” and “Astalavista” were some of the songs on the album.

SAMINI – Untamed

The album has 22 songs with no feature. Also, it was recorded and put together over a 3-year period.

KUAMI EUGENE – Rockstar

The album has 13 songs including “Confusion”, “Wish Me Well”, “Angela” and “Walaahi.”

Joseph Amino