Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.05.2019 General News

I don't see any dancehall artiste better than Stonebwoy – Ola Michael

MyJoyOnline
StonebwoyStonebwoy

Image: Ola Michael
He explained Stonebwoy’s successes have not been trumpeted enough hence the artiste was only drawing people’s attention to him and his achievements.

“See all the collaborations and works he’s doing. People don’t really pay attention to the success he has been achieving across the world,” he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line