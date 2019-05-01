Image: Eazzy

Eazzy, told Lexis Bill, host of the show, the vice-presidential aspirant is also good at the business and branding aspect of music.

“The only thing that can hold Richie back is lack of resources but if he has the right resources on his plate, fantastic! He should be going for president, not vice,” the former Lynx Entertainment signee said.

Veteran musician Bessa Simons, who has served as Obour’s deputy for the past eight years, is vying for the presidential position.

After serving in various capacities at MUSIGA, including acting National Organiser, second Vice president and now first Vice President, Bessa believes he is the right man for the job.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu