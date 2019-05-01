Kwik Action urges gov’t to expedite approval of his audio constitution

Music producer, Joseph Appiah, popularly known in the music circles as Kwik Action, has pleaded with government to speed up the approval of his audio version of the 1992 Constitution.

Quick Action has produced an audio version of the 1992 Constitution in some selected local languages so that people who cannot read and write could listen and get educated about the laws of the country.

“Most Ghanaians are ignorant about the laws of the land but the law states that ignorance of the law is no excuse. People feel lazy to read the Constitution and hence getting basic information from the Constitution in an audio form and in languages like English, Twi, Ewe, Nzema will help the illiterates who cannot read,” he said this during a press launch three years ago.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S24 Studios, after translating the constitution in its audio format into the various local languages he presented to the National Commission of Civic Education and finally to the Attorney General’s office.

He told citinewsroom.com that the president is yet to give the final approval before it could finally be used.

“I sent the proposal to the Attorney General office and I was told it would be forwarded to the President for the final endorsement after which it goes through the necessary copyright formalities so we could start using it,” he said.

He further pleaded with the President to speed up the process of endorsing the audio so that it could be made available for public use.

“I plead with the Presidency to speed up the process of endorsing the 1992 constitution audio book idea because I strongly believe that civic education is a shared responsibility,” he stated.

Kwik Action also said he had sent a copy of the audio and proposal to the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) of which he is a member.

Kwik Action has produced songs for musicians like Cindy Thompson, Kwaadee, Samini, Buk Bak, Tic, among others.