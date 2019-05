MuseAfrica Releases MuseBOQ Accolades 2019 (1st Quarter) Nominees List

MuseAfrica has released the nominees for the 2019 Muse Bangerz Of the Quarter Accolades 1st Quarter edition.

The 1st Quarter edition has 15 categories with Medikal, Pappy Kojo and J Derobie vying for the coveted Artiste of the Quarter.

The head of MuseAfrica George Wiredu Duah stated He and his team are excited to organize the 2nd edition of the Muse Bangerz of the Quarter, which aims at celebrating bangers which dominate social media, urban radio and on MuseAfrica every quarter.

Voting has begun to vote for your favourite banger using the voting link https://museafrica.com/vote-for-your-favorite-bangerz-of-the-quarter-boq19/

See the full list of nominations for #MuseBOQ19 below

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE QUARTER

DJ VYRUSKY FT SHATTA WALE, KUAMI EUGENE, KIDI – BABY

SARKODIE FT REEKADO BANKS – I KNOW

KIDI FT KWESI ARTHUR – MR BADMAN

QUAMINA MP FT MEDIKAL – AMANFOUR GIRLS

KOFI MOLE – DON’T BE LATE

HIPHOP SONG OF THE QUARTER

PAPPY KOJO FT JOEY B, NSHORNA MUZICK – BALANCE

KWESI SLAY FT KOFI MOLE – WORK

YAW BERK – NEVER STAY DOWN

FREQUENCY – BILLS

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE QUARTER

MEDIKAL FT FELLA MAKAFUI – OMO ADA

WENDY SHAY – ALL FOR YOU

GUILTY BEATS FT MR EAZI, KWESI ARTHUR – PILOLO

FREDA RHYMZ FT DBLACK – PAY

BECCA FT YCEE – MAGIC

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE QUARTER

EAZZY – ODO

KOJO ANTWI FT STONEBWOY – AKYEKYEDIE NANTIE

MIX MASTA GARZY FT KIDI, KUAMI EUEGENE, KURL SONGS – ANADWO Y3D3

KOFI KINAATA FT SHATTA WALE – NEVER AGAIN

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE QUARTER

J.DEROBIE – POVERTY

KING MAAGA – EVERGREEN

ROCKY DAWUNI – BEATS OF ZION

O.V FT STONEBWOY – WANT ME

SHATTA WALE – ISLAND

GOSPEL SONG SONG OF THE QUARTER

GABY – ASEDA

JOYCE BLESSING – REPENT

NACEE – MPAEBO

JOE METTLE – MEHIA WO YESU

SONG OF THE QUARTER SONG OF THE QUARTER

J.DEROBIE POVERTY

MEDIKAL FT FELLA MAKAFUI – OMO ADA

GUILTY BEATS FT KWESI ARTHUR, MR EAZI – PILOLO

PAPPY KOJO – BALANCE

ARTISTE OF THE QUARTER

J.DEROBIE

MEDIKAL

PAPPY KOJO

MOOD ALL QUARTER

BALANCE

OMO ADA

POVERTY

INTROLUDE

KING MAAGA - EVERGREEN

KOFI MOLE – DON’T BE LATE

O.V – WANT ME

J.DEROBIE – POVERTY

BRYAN THE MENSAH - ASSUMPTIONS

O.L – SELASSIE

BEST COLLABORATION

RICHY RYMZ X MR SHARK FT KOFI MOLE, QUAMINA MP – PRAYER

FOKN BOIS FT MR EAZI – TRUE FRIEND

OPANKA FT ADINA – SURE

GUILTY BEATS FT KWESI ARTHUR, MR EAZI – PILOLO

FEMALE ARTISTE

NANAYAA

LAMISI

WENDY SHAY

EAZZY

ESHUN

VIDEO

TRIGMATIC FT AI, MANIFEST, WORLASI – MY LIFE REMIX

STONEBWOY FT I-OCTANE – LONELY

SHATTA WALE – ISLAND

MEDIKAL FT FELLA MAKAFUI, SHATTA WALE – OMO ADA

PAPPY KOJO FT JOEY B, NSHORNA MUZICK – BALANCE

PRODUCER

GUILTY BEATZ

ALTRA NOVA

UGLY BEATS

UNKLE BEATZ

Alternative Act of the Quarter

RiaBoss

Worlasi

Akan

FOKN Bois