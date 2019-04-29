Actress Rabby Bray Launches Luxurious Eye Lashes

Modern Ghana logo

Ghanaian Actress Ewurabena Braye known in the showbiz circles as Rabby Bray has launched a customized ‘Eye Lash’ tailored for the Ghanaian market called Rabby Bray Lashes by Teshura over the weekend.

The event which happened on Saturday at the Royal Buelah Hotel, East Legon saw the media, loved ones and fans of the Actress at the venue to support the launch.

Created by Viola Sarkodie, a Holland-based Ghanaian celebrity make up Artist, Rabby Bray Lashes have been exclusively made with the classy Ghanaian woman in mind.

Speaking to Rabby Bray, the Actress said;
‘It is a pleasure to be selected by a well known International Celebrity Makeup Artist like Teshura for a collaboration. I think it’s about time we embrace what really looks good on us. Sometimes people just wear eyelashes without knowing which is best for them. And this is why Rabby Bray eyelashes are here to give you the luxury and exclusivity as an African woman’

The lashes are officially out on the market from May 1 and will be available at selected shops nationwide. Check out some moments from the launch last Saturday.

