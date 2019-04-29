Empty Barrels Make The Loudest Noise- Tinny Replies Kwaw Kese

Tinny

Rapper, Tinny has hit back at his colleague, Kwaw Kese over some comments he made during an interview.

Kwaw Kese angrily told Dr.Poundz on Hitz FM that he would physically assault Tinny should the two meet anywhere.

He added that at Tinny's age, he still lived in his mother's house with his five kids.

However, in a rebuttal, Tinny said, Kwaw made such remarks out of frustration, due to his inability to make hit songs.

"It's funny to hear Kwaw Kese saying he's gonna slap me when we meet. Eeeeee sane eee! waaaa mmmm! I know he's frustrated. I expect him to do his homework well and progress," he said.

According to Tinny, when Kwaw Kese made some hit songs back then, he went for a rich old woman just to take advantage of her riches as social security for his career.

"By chance, he made some hits back then, but because he doesn't have a career, greed led him into dating an old woman so he can survive; "buying of awards for him among others".can you imagine such a cheap boy!!," Tinny said.

For Tinny, he only shared his view on Kwaw Kese's poor rap style, which could be refuted through a hit song or a call for rap battle and not fisticuffs.

"I simply shared my view that you're a wack rapper, so prove me wrong by releasing hits or better still call for a challenge since we're both rappers, that would have been better than him talking anyhow on radio. #PureJunkieboy," he revealed.

"I overheard him say, "at my age, I'm still living in my mother's house with my kids" Yes!!! Its because my mother lived a good life so she has properties. I'm enjoying my responsible parents' hardwork. #RickyNaabadu," Tinny said.

"Besides its not my style to be posting everything on social media.... "I have this and that". I don't do much, so I don't blame him. Am not a social media millionaire! Empty barrels make the most noise. He must come for lessons," Tinny concluded.

