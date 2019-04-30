Meet Robert H.U.D

Robert Kwame Adomey, popularly known as Robert H.U.D, has since 2016 - when he began music professionally, experimented with many genres, Hiplife, hip-hop and occasionally Afrobeats, challenging himself to be a jack of many trades.
He rendered the whole of Sarkodie's 2 minutes 57 seconds 2013 'Illuminati' hit record in Ewe, a project that scored him massive respect as a young rapper and a growing artiste.
Robert is highly optimistic of his career, terming his artistic success as a highly undisputed destiny - a tag he has attached to his name 'H.U.D' and wears proudly.
Robert H.U.D does not subscribe to the narrative of being inspired by a particular event, thing or phenomenon. According to him, the entirety of life, its daily fails is what gets him going influencing him to juggle concepts and create music.
