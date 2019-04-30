30.04.2019 Exclusive News I love Younger Girls, But I Also Have A Thing For Older Women Too - MiYAKi Exclusive Boafo Entertainment APR 30, 2019 EXCLUSIVE NEWS Artiste signed onto Vision Music Group, MiYAKi has revealed his preferences in terms of age when it comes to dating. According to the 18-year-old artiste, he loves girls younger than him. Unexpectedly, however, the 'Youngest In Charge' as he is affectionately called added that he also has a thing for women who are older than him. MiYAKi made this revelation in a tweet on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after sharing a photo of himself with two ladies who are obviously older than him. Checkout tweet below!
I love Younger Girls, But I Also Have A Thing For Older Women Too - MiYAKi
Artiste signed onto Vision Music Group, MiYAKi has revealed his preferences in terms of age when it comes to dating.
According to the 18-year-old artiste, he loves girls younger than him.
Unexpectedly, however, the 'Youngest In Charge' as he is affectionately called added that he also has a thing for women who are older than him.
MiYAKi made this revelation in a tweet on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after sharing
a photo of himself with two ladies who are obviously older than him.
Checkout tweet below!