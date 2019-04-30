Modern Ghana logo

30.04.2019

I love Younger Girls, But I Also Have A Thing For Older Women Too - MiYAKi

APR 30, 2019

Artiste signed onto Vision Music Group, MiYAKi has revealed his preferences in terms of age when it comes to dating.

According to the 18-year-old artiste, he loves girls younger than him.

Unexpectedly, however, the 'Youngest In Charge' as he is affectionately called added that he also has a thing for women who are older than him.

MiYAKi made this revelation in a tweet on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after sharing

a photo of himself with two ladies who are obviously older than him.

Checkout tweet below!

