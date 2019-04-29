Musician ‘Just-Ice’ contracts Juju man to kill my music career – Brella

Ghanaian musician Bismark Kofi Nti Amoah, popularly known as ‘Brella’ has confirmed the perception that some musicians rely on voodoo power for the success of their careers.

According to him, jealousy and hypocrisy has crept into music industry in the country with artistes resorting to voodoo to outwit their colleagues.

The ‘Aisha singer, indicate that a fellow musician named, ‘Just Ice’ once took his music career to a shrine, known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘juju.’

He told television host Nana Adwoa Sarpomaa on ‘E-Africa’ that a Ghanaian musician called Just-Ice wanted to kill his career.

‘ …. oh yes! He went to juju and buy me Stroke to kill me, i surfed about 1 year before getting back on my feet.

When asked if it was true that some musicians take CDs of other musicians to ritualists to bring them down, he responded in the affirmative, adding that it once happened to him.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

https://youtu.be/brRbe2OKC_k

