Kuami Eugene Performs To Massive Crowd In Toronto, Canada

Kuami Eugene on Saturday 27th April, 2019 showed the whole world why he is called the “Rockstar” when it comes to Ghanaian music with an amazing performance at the National Event Venue in Toronto, Canada.

The event saw the “Rockstar perform back-to-back hits of Angela, Confusion, Wish me well and many others.

Kuami Eugene’s entrance unto the stage alone was enough to get the audience in the sold-out auditorium unto their feet with wild screams and chants of “Kuami Eugene”. The crowd sang along to every song performed by Kuami Eugene . It was an exciting, electric, frantic and entertaining night of good music from Ghana.

A thankful Kuami Eugene , after the show took to social media to express his gratitude to all those who came. “Thank you Toronto Canada”, he wrote while sharing a short video of his performance.

Watch his performance below