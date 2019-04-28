Shatta Wale Begs His Fans And Slay Queens To Reject Patapaa Viral Song 'Daavi'

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale hates to see a song of another artiste go viral because it might damage his career. Patapaa’s latest song is currently the talk of the street which came with Skopatumana challenge. And Shatta Wale is not happy with it.

Patapaa’s verse on the song titled “Daavi” is going viral because nobody seems to understand the lyrics, yet it sounds funny and interesting to rap along. This isn’t actually Shatta Wale’s problem, his problem is the song going viral.

Well, he’s released another banger dubbed Changer’ to shatter Patapaa’s ‘Daavi’ since it once worked for him when he dropped Freedom to Shatter Patapaa’s One Corner.

The single produced by PaQ according to many “is a wack song” judging from the words he uttered and how he sung it.

Freedom also experienced the same critics but it went viral.

After releasing the track, Shatta Wale on the various social media platforms has been begging his fans, slay queens and other celebrities to help make the song viral.

