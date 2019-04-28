I Had Seven Nomination And Won Nothing At GMA – Ofori Amponsah

This year marks 20th anniversary for the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as multiple award-winning musicians known in showbiz circles as Ofori Amponsah revealed to blagogee.com his unpleasant experience with then Ghana Music Awards.

Geared for his upcoming 20th anniversary inline with the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards the Alewa hitmaker said he had seven nominations at the Ghana Music Awards with his hit album dubbed “Asew”.

He recalled how stunned he was after went to the venue with friends who came to support him and later took nothing home.

According to him “I had seven nominations and I won none at GMA awards… I went with girls and friends and I took home nothing on the night”.

Patrons after Ghana Music Awards share their thoughts and opinion on who should have won what on the night.

It will be recalled that in 2017 was no different when rapper medikal had eight nominations but took home nothing on the awards night.

Watch this video…

