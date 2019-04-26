Kanye West To Start His Own Church After Huge Turnout On Coachella Night

After thousands of people attended Kanye West's Sunday Service during Coachella's second weekend, the rapper is now said to be considering starting his own church.

A source close to West told PEOPLE MAGAZINE: "He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people. He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

The source went on to explain, "Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support. He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

The insider said West has "talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be," adding, "It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith."

This comes after Coachella production sources told TMZ that 50,000 festival-goers woke up early to see West on Easter Sunday.

The services attracted plenty of celebrities, including West's wife, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Kylie's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was there. Other A-listers in attendance included DMX, Lizzo, Donald Glover, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi and Chance the Rapper.

His better half, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram page to commend him on his journey.

—E-news