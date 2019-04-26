Modern Ghana logo

26.04.2019 Celebrity

I Almost Committed Suicide Because Of Betrayal – Bernard Nyarko

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Popular Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko has revealed how he was saved by God after contemplating suicide out of betrayal after being generous to someone he regarded as a brother.

According to him, life at a point became so unbearable that he could not even afford trotro fare from Pakaso to Kejetia despite extending a hand of love to a brother and his girlfriend who moved in to settle with him.

“From Pakaso to Kejetia is like four miles. Someone will call me to come for assistance and when I get there my phone will go off. Consider the distance trekking back. The suffering was just becoming too much so I decided to end it all. I took a gun and decided to load it in order to kill myself”, he revealed.

He disclosed in a video that after writing a suicide note and preparing himself for death, he heard a song by Kojo Antwi being played on Kumasi-based Ashh Fm which talked about patience and life as major ingredients needed in life and as such re-considered his decision to end it all.

“After listening to lyrics of the song, I said to myself I don’t have to die. My brother who had abandoned me came back and that was another haul of problems”, he narrated his ordeal.

