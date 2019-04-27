I Have No Regrets Campaigning For NPP— Bibi Bright

Three years back, actress Bibi Bright, gave her support to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and actively campaigned for the party to come to power.

Bibi, who is currently the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Council, tells Showbiz that she has no regrets giving her vote to the NPP because it is delivering on its promises to Ghanaians.

“From free SHS to trainee nurses’ allowances, road constructions among other projects, I believe the NPP has done so well in these last two years and they need to be applauded. I have no regrets taking that bold step to campaign for them,” she said in an interview with Showbiz on Tuesday.

Bibi Bright was emphatic that she would still campaign for NPP come 2020 so the party can continue its good works.

“Ghanaians needed a change and I am proud I contributed my quota by campaigning heavily for the success of the NPP. In the next four years, if Ghanaians are seeing what I am seeing, the country will be better,” she said.

Some celebrities have suffered the negative effects of doing politics including being shunned and losing jobs but Bibi Bright says she rather had more roles when she campaigned for the NPP.

“Contrary to what happened to some of my colleagues who went out of jobs for campaigning for a political party, I rather got more roles from producers. I was busy shooting movies at different locations and the love shown me from Ghanaians is just amazing.

“I thought of my career and how it was going to be affected but I decided to take a bold step and speak for the masses and I have no regrets doing that. Whenever I support a good cause, I don’t care what happens later and that is what I said to myself when I decided to campaign for the NPP,” she said.

Bibi Bright said the only thing that would make her change her mind about NPP was when the party failed to deliver.

“I will only switch to a new party when the NPP fails to deliver and the next party sounds convincing enough but for now, I am very cool with NPP,” she said.

She has starred in movies such as The New Adabraka, Lost In His Glory, Promise Beyond among others, Bibi Bright is one of the few actresses who believes the movie industry will bounce back soon.

“His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo has a great interest in our arts and he is investing big time into it. Very soon, Ghanaians will know how Nana Addo loves the arts that he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep it on its toes,” she said.

One of the acts signed on to Zylofon Media owned by embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, Bibi Bright pleaded with customers of Menzgold, another of Nana Appiah’s outfits, to have the patience for the man popularly known as NAM1 because he will pay back their money.

“NAM 1 has been painted black by the media but he is not what people say about him. I know he has good intentions for Ghanaians and I strongly believe he will pay customers their money because he is a good man,” she added.

—graphic showbiz