Mr. Eazi Funded My ‘Woara’ Video – Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian act, Kwesi Arthur says the Ghana-based Nigerian artiste, Mr. Eazi help him released his video "Woara."

According to the 2018 BET Awards nominee for Viewer's Choice 'Best New International Act' Kwesi Arthur, Mr. Eazi funded his 'Woara' music video.

Kwesi Arthur who just released a 9 track album titled ‘Live From Nkrumah Krom Vol II’ said this in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 Radio in the UK.

“Since we recorded Pilolo, he's been giving me advice and stuff and he actually funded one of my videos, 'Woara'. Yeah, he gave his money to shoot that video so bless up Mr. Eazi. We've been staying in touch,” He said, responding to a question as to how he got in touch with Mr. Eazi.

The Ground Up Chale champ, is fast earning a place on the international music scene after his nomination in the 2018 Black Entertainment (BET) Awards last year.

Even though he did not win, his nomination in the Best New International Act: Viewers' Choice category won him a lot of exposure both in and outside Ghana.

He has also been featured on great international media platforms like the BBC, Tim Westwood TV, BBC1 Xtra, among others.

At the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, his 'Grind Day' hit song was adjudged the Hip hop song of the Year.

Kwesi Arthur’s new album features Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Mr. Eazi, Nasty C, among others.

The album is available on all online music stores.