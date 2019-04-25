Efia Odo Calls For Death Amidst Threesome Allegations With Shatta Wale

Socialite Efia Odo has reacted to a claim making rounds on social media that she is alleged to have had affair with Shatta Wale and his friend Junior US.

The act which was alleged to be a threesome was revealed by Archipalogo, a popular social media commentator, who is known as a close friend to Junior.

According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, Efia Odo was paid $2000 for having sex with Junior US and later Shatta Wale.

Reacting to the numerous sexual affair allegations levelled against her, the young actress in a post on her Facebook Timeline claimed she wished she is dead so her name can rest.

According to her, critics have run her down, defamed her brand for no just cause.

