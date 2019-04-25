Salma Mumin Feeds Over 1000 Children In Jamestown

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has recently taken to her Instagram page to share photos of her recent project called “Salma Feeds”.

According to the actress, the project is aimed at eradicating hunger to help make lives better for millions of people, starting with the children.

The actress wrote;

HUNGER is one of the greatest problems we face and in view of this that ‘SALMA FEEDS has been born.

I have decided to embark on a project called ‘SALMA FEEDS’

which aims at feeding children around the country. The first exercise for ‘SALMA FEEDS’ happened on Easter Sunday(21st April 2019) and ‘we’ @salmaseatry and I feed over a 1000 children at Jamestown in Accra.

The move is to help eradicate hunger to help make lives better for millions of people, starting with the children.

The next project will be December 14th which also happens to be my birthday.

The plan is to feed over 2,000 children in December and with this I am calling on companies and individuals to support.

The best start in life is critical in a child’s first few years, not only for survival but to his/her physical, intellectual and emotional development. So these deprivations greatly hamper children’s ability to achieve their full potential, contributing to a society’s cycle of endless poverty and hunger... Send an email to [email protected] for enquiries on how to support. With your support, we shall feed millions of people.

Follow @salmafeeds for more information.

#salmafeeds #salmamumin #prettyfacesalma #humanitarian

