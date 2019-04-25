Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.04.2019 Hiplife News

Medikal storms Sunyani Technical University for “Club Shandy Block Out Party ”

Pep Junia
Entertainment Medikal storms Sunyani Technical University for “Club Shandy Block Out Party ”
APR 25, 2019 HIPLIFE NEWS

AMG beyond Kontrol frontman Medikal is is set to treat students of the Sunyani Technical University to an exciting performances come 27th April 2019.

The event will be hosted by Live FMs Sheldon The TurnUp and Pure FM's DJ Aroma on the turntables amidst other campus DJs and Mcs the event promises to be full of fun and energy

Dubbed “Club Shandy Block Out Party”, the event is connecting with Student of the various Tertiary students and drive daytime sampling”

There will also be an Open bar, Grills, Temporary Tattoo’s, Art exhibitions, Graffiti Paintings and pose on the Shady Swing.

Club Shandy ‘Bosoe’ is a refreshing beverage with a touch of lemon extract which gives it an invigorating taste. It has low alcohol by volume (ABV) content of 2% and appeals to fun lovers and individuals who generally enjoy their drink with low alcohol content.

Doubting to show up check out scenes and moments from two weeks ago in Ho below:

425201981404_wcsevihuto_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.56_1.jpeg

425201981405_qvmxpcb543_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.56_2.jpeg

425201981405_i41p266ffa_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.56_3.jpeg

425201981405_0eu2xkjwwr_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.56.jpeg

425201981406_1i841p5bbv_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.57_1.jpeg

425201981406_0h830n4ayt_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.57_2.jpeg

425201981407_otjvn0y442_whatsapp_image_20190425_at_12.01.57_3.jpeg

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line