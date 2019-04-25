Sista Afia, Medikal and Qwamina MP warms us

It’s of no doubt that the weather recently has been colder than before and Sista Afia releases this song to keep ourselves warm

Titled “Weather”, the song talks about the things one need to do to keep their body in a warm condition especially in this rainy/cold season

She features the “Omo Ada” Hitmaker Medikal and “Wiase Y3 D3” crooner Qwamina MP on this one

Sista Afia lays a very powerful vocal on “Weather”, Medikal gives the song a much more enticing vibe whiles Qwamina MP blesses it with a fante flavor

The BK Records/Ace Kandi Records label act, Sista Afia assures fans to watch out for visuals of “Weather” in no time soon

Weather is undoubtedly an instant hit which was produced by award-winning producer, Willis Beat

Enjoy song from below, and don’t forget to listen with your partner