Thousands attend Dzidu Concert in Aflao

Afro-pop star Dzidudu Mawuenyega, popularly known in Ghanaian entertainment circles as Dzidu has thrilled thousands of music fans with an ecstatic stage performance at the maiden edition of Easter Rave dubbed Dzidu Concert presented by Agboo FM in collaboration with Dzidu Music and Kpo Keke which took place at Aflao Low Cost Beach.

The musician whose dream is to have this festival annually brought together all music lovers from all walks of life to witness fantastic performances from acts like Double, Article Wan, Fashola, Nuh Prince, Ennwai, and a host of others.

Before Dzidu mounted the stage, notable voltarian musicians like Winny, Eva Maria, Vanessa, Church Bwoy and Posta Boy gave the crowd some danceable vibes through live band performances whilst Nuh Prince, Ennwai, and others thrilled the crowd that set the tone for what became a night of explosive performance from the award winning acts.

Dzidu mounted the stage at 2:15am. His first and second performances were sandwiched by Article Wan with an electrifying display of excellent stage craft which threw the audience into a highly cheerful mood.

During his performance, Dzidu thanked the music fans and said he appreciates how they have shown him great love like the northerners are doing to their native musicians.

He added that it is a good step which will not only help him but help discover other musicians.

Dzidu Gh performed most of his popular songs including 'Dinava', 'Don't do', 'Edey jorm', 'Grace', 'Neho' among others.

