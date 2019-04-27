27.04.2019 General News Tiny Says He Never Begged D-Black For Collabo Staff Writer Entertainment APR 27, 2019 GENERAL NEWS Hiplife artiste Tinny had called D black and two other rappers ‘whack’. In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, Black Avenue boss, D Black said Tinny had sent him a private message to explain his comments was just to create hype and requested for a collaboration. Then Tinny has come out to justify his reason for sending D Black the message for collaboration. According to him, he reached out to D Black so they could take advantage of the social media controversy his comment had raised. Read more: D-Black rejects Tinny’s request for collaboration? “I never begged D Black for a collaboration,” he added. The hiplife artiste said he had a brief discussion with the Black Avenue boss’ management so the controversy goes in their favour. “So if common sense isn't telling him to make hay while the sun shines then I wonder how he's being labelled as a business mogul in this industry,” he stated. Tinny explained he does not hate the rapper just because his (D Black) songs are not in his playlist. “I don't think D Black understands the word ‘BEG’. Common sense is not for common people,” Tinny said. He added, “Adwen no anyÉ› ejuma, body no bÉ› brÉ› ðŸ˜ƒhaðŸ˜haðŸ˜„ha #RealThingWeDo #GodBless #BMF” meaning “if the brain did not work, the body would be tired.” Video: Watch D Black’s interview with MzGee —Myjoyonline
