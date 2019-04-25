Operation Comedy With ID James Brown And Friends Scheduled for Every 3rd Thursday

Celebrated Ghanaian comedian; ID James Brown is set to commence his monthly comedy show dubbed Operation comedy with ID James Brown.

Speaking to James Brown about the comedy show; he said, “It’s a monthly show in collaboration with Terra Alta. It’s aimed at bettering our acts. A place to try new material and develop the craft”

Talking about the content of the monthly comedy show; he said; “It’s mostly comedy but spoken word and music and other forms of the arts are inclusive”

Operation Comedy with ID James Brown and friends comes your way every 3rd Thursday of the month at Terra Alta in Dzorwulu at 7:30 pm sharp.

ID James Brown is known for his hilarious observational comedy. ID James Brown is currently delving more in the creatives which include acting, voice acting, dancing amongst others. He is the only Ghanaian comedian to have done a Europe tour thus putting Ghana comedy on the map.

Watch videos below