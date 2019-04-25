Stonebwoy Releases 'Shuga' With Bennie Man

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy joins forces with the legendary Jamaican music icon Beenie Man on his latest single “Shuga”.

Stonebwoy during his Jamaica tour last month announced his first collaboration with Jamaican dancehall singer Anthony Moses Davis aka Beenie Man.

Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' is already trending on Twitter with fans jamming to the tune. 'Shuga' was produced by versatile Ghanaian producer, Street Beatz.

Check out Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' with Beenie Man below:

---Primenewsgh