Stealing Someone’s Song Is Below My Standard - Akwaboah

Musician K. Bibini accused singer and songwriter Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known in showbiz circles as Akwaboah of stealing his song ‘Obiara W) problem’.

According to Mr Bibini, his song and the song ‘Problem’ Akwaboah wrote and featured Nautyca had the same concept.

“He has the same introduction and the concept of the rich and the poor having problems, but decided to use names I didn’t mention in the song,” he stated.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s morning show Day Break Hitz, he said he had been working on his song ‘Obiara W) Problem’ for a very long time and realised Akwaboah had stolen his concept when he listened to his song.

“We started working on the song about 15 years ago. We started with promotions, but a presenter sent me a link that he had heard a song similar to mine that was when I noticed that the chorus was similar to mine,” he alleged.

Akwaboah has since denied the allegations saying that he is too big to steal a song for whatever purposes.

According to the singer, he has so many songs to his credit and didn’t do that by stealing people’s songs because it comes naturally to him by the grace of God.

“I am too big for that, my spirit and soul wouldn’t permit me to do that. To take someone’s song and redo is below my standard,” he stated.

“I have so many songs to my credit, is it now that I will listen to someone’s song to write mine? If I want to steal someone’s song I would have stolen my grandfather’s.”

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM morning show Day Break Hitz, he noted that he doesn’t know anyone called K. Bibini and hasn’t heard any song by him.

“Everyone has a problem and I have decided to use mine as a song, that doesn’t mean I have stolen anyone’s music. I mean anyone at all can have this concept. I don’t know anyone called K. Bibini, I don’t know where he is from and I have never heard his song,” he noted.

The singer further stated that he wrote the song immediately after the beat was given to him in the studio so there was no way he could have stolen it.

---adomfmonline