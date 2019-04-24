Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
24.04.2019 Celebrity

Akua GMB Fame Welcomes Baby Girl

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Dr Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah popularly known as Akua of Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) fame has delivered a bouncy baby girl after divorce rumours.

According to reports, Akua GMB safely delivered her baby girl at a hospital somewhere in the capital city, Accra and all we say is congratulations Akua GMB!

She took to her Instagram page, posted one of her baby bump photos and thanked God for seeing her through the 9 months journey.

View post below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi Contributor
