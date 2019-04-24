Choose A Life Partner Or Stay Single — Juliet Ibrahim Advises Women

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Juliet Ibrahim has sent a message to all ambitious women who are dating and in relationships.

The actress took to her Instagram page to advise women on choosing partners who will support their dreams.

Juliet wrote that goal-driven women have only two choices to make when it comes to relationships and marriage. It is either they choose a partner who will support their dreams or stay single.

She believes that staying on course is very important and therefore any relationship that will take you away from your goals is definitely not worth it.

Juliet ended her relationship with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim in September 2018 over cheating rumours.

View full post below;