Don’t Hesitate To Come To Us For Advice – Amakye Dede To Young Artistes

Ghanaian highlife musician Daniel Amakye Dede, otherwise known as “Iron Boy” is asking young musicians not to hesitate approaching veteran artistes for music counsel.

He said the doors of the senior musicians are always opened to all young and talented musicians willing to receive advice to excel and stay relevant in the industry.

Amakye Dede who started his music career in 1974 revealed the reason why he is still relevant in the music scene.

According to him, giving respect to his senior musicians is key to his over four decades in the music industry.

The Highlife legend told Hitz Fm’s Andy Dosty that, young artistes can stand the test of time in the music arena if they treat veteran artistes with deep respect and write good lyrics.

“My advice to the young and talented musicians is to give respect to everybody including the senior artistes. I started music somewhere in 1974 and I’m still active because of the respect I still give to all my senior musicians. They should always give respect to other colleague musicians and write good lyrics as well.”

“If they write songs and want some of us to critic and help them out, we will. When I write my music, I take it to Nana Ampedu or Obouba Adofo to listen to it first before it comes out or any of the senior musicians. Our doors are always opened to you and we love you as well so feel free and come to us.” Amakye Dede bemoaned.

Amakye Dede praised Okyeame Kwame for putting together a masterpiece album ‘Made in Ghana’ which was launched on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill.

He commended Okyeame Kwame for sending him most of the songs on the album to listen to for review.

