DJ Premier Quits Accra FM

24.04.2019 General News

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
After working with Accra FM for three years, a subsidiary of the Class Media Group, DJ Premier has parted ways with the company.

Sources close to the popular radio presenter who has been with the station since its inception say, he tendered his resignation few days ago.

DJ Premier known in real life as Bismarck Boachie was the host of Entertainment Capital, a show which put spotlight on arts and entertainment-related issues.

Not only that he served as the backup host for the station’s mid-morning show and was also the Head of Events for the media house.

DJ Premier’s resignation may come as a surprise to many as the development comes barely three days after leading his team to organise a successful Celebrity Orphanage Easter Fun Fair.

It is unclear where he is heading but reports suggest he is considering becoming an entrepreneur as he hopes to achieve a feet in a different field.

Before joining Accra FM, DJ Premier had worked with Focus FM (KNUST), Fox FM and Metro FM all in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

---Graphic Showbiz

