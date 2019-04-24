KSM To Go Into Politics?

Current news hitting the airwaves is that Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has won the country’s presidential election.

Right after the announcement, Ghanaian comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, took to his twitter page to post a rather coded comment.

The Ukrainian comedian who has no political experience, scored a landslide victory in the election.

With nearly all ballots counted in the run-off vote, Zelensky, who has a law degree, had taken more than 73% with incumbent Petro Poroshenko trailing far behind on 24%.

Some people have asked how this changes people’s orientation about comedians and creative artists in general.

Others have also asked which Ghanaian comedian could win a presidential election should they contest in any.

However, in a tweet, KSM, a veteran Ghanaian comedian wrote;

“Ooops. A comedian just became President in UKRAINE. Now I am getting ideas. Watch this space.”

It is not clear whether KSM is gleaning the ideas for a show or he is inspired to run for a political office.

KSM, has won spurs in the Ghanaian creative industry for his satirical shows on television and on the theatre stages. He is also a famed broadcaster and an actor.

Fritz Baffour remains the only Ghanaian comedian who acceded a political position as Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency.

Another comic actor, Kwame Dzokoto of Edziban fame, also contested for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency seat in the 2016 elections but lost.

View post below;