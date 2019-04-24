Prince David Osei Lambasts Lesbians And Gays

The LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) society is gradually gaining grounds in Ghana as more people are openly discussing their sexual preferences.

Even some human right activists in the country believe there should be laws passed to make it legal in the country.

There are those who are strongly against the idea as they believe it is a taboo and culturally unacceptable.

One of such Ghanaians is Ace actor, Prince David Osei. The actor has through his various social media attacked Ghanaians who describe themselves as a part of the LGBT society.

In a post on his Instagram page, Prince David Osei stated that he finds it very heartbreaking that men and women who were brought into the world by their parents through sex will decide to engage in intimacy with the same gender whiles they are very aware they will never be able to procreate as their parents did for them.

He adviced them to stop the foolish act because there is no moral sense and justification for this insane behavior they are happily putting up.

View full post below;