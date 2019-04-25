Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
25.04.2019 Music News

Young Promising Rapper Samuel Owusu Drops Single 'Baba'

Young Promising Rapper Samuel Owusu Drops Single 'Baba'
APR 25, 2019 MUSIC NEWS

Ghana's Youngest Rap sensation and Winner of TV3 Talented Kidz Season 9 winner, Samuel Owusu A.k.a Young King Clef has released a new classic tune "Baba".

"Baba" is an inspirational record by the Award winning young Rapper.

The song was produced by Madagascar's sensational super- producer, Young OG Beatz.

