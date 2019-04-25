25.04.2019 Music News Young Promising Rapper Samuel Owusu Drops Single 'Baba' Staff Writer Entertainment APR 25, 2019 MUSIC NEWS Ghana's Youngest Rap sensation and Winner of TV3 Talented Kidz Season 9 winner, Samuel Owusu A.k.a Young King Clef has released a new classic tune "Baba"."Baba" is an inspirational record by the Award winning young Rapper.The song was produced by Madagascar's sensational super- producer, Young OG Beatz.
Young Promising Rapper Samuel Owusu Drops Single 'Baba'
Ghana's Youngest Rap sensation and Winner of TV3 Talented Kidz Season 9 winner, Samuel Owusu A.k.a Young King Clef has released a new classic tune "Baba".
"Baba" is an inspirational record by the Award winning young Rapper.
The song was produced by Madagascar's sensational super- producer, Young OG Beatz.