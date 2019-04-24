Education is not the key to success -KK Fosu

Highlife singer Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, widely recognized as K. K Fosu has revealed that he has no regrets for dropping out of school because education is not the key to success.

Sharing his life experience and talking about his Music career in a one on one interview with Attractive Mustapha, Monitored by Ghanacreativearts.com, K.K Fosu said that he didn’t continue schooling because music is a spirit that lives in him and partly because his parents were not so rich .

He continued that during his teenage, he realized that it’s better for him to chase his dreams and personal aspirations than the expectations from his family. He further explained that his parents wanted him to be a doctor or have a high profile white collar job in future.

“I attended Mangoase Secondary School, I am part of the first set of students who started that school but at a point I decided to swerve even though at that time my parents wanted me to be be a doctor “.

According to the 'Number one' hitmaker, he has never regretted not furthering his education to the University level because he believes it is money that we need in this world even if one acquires greater education and various degrees.

“Money is the key to life not education, people have been to the university and they don’t have money they are poor and don’t have work to do; Success is how you make it in life, education is daily learning not going for degrees and being in the university building“, he added.

Watch video below

