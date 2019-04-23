Lilwin Thrills Fans At IndomieFest

The Efua Sutherland Children’s park on Easter Monday, was the center of attraction in the capital, when popular Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah "Lil Win" thrilled families in series of fun activities.

Indomie Fest, is an annual event that provides families, including children, parents and even grandparents, a complete merry-making package under one roof to celebrate the Easter.

The programme gave families a unique opportunity to bond and share unforgettable experiences with a lot of fun and games planned for the day. A variety of unique recipe preparations of Indomie noodles.

“Lil Win" who is the Chief Executive Officer of Wezzy Empire, graced the event and left patrons agog with back-to-back comedy and performance of his hit songs.

Indomie Fest is organised by K3 Events Network and sponsored by Multipro Private Ltd (MPL), the Indomie brand distributor.

Mr. Manish Goyal, the new General Manager of MPL, in an interview said, the festival was the company’s way of supporting intra and inter family bonding in a fast paced world that leaves little room for parents to share fun time with their children.

There were several other fun filled activities including train ride, rock climbing, piñata, face-painting, and giant slide. Bouncy castle and human snooker among many other events took the show to a whole new level.

Watch excerpts of the show below;